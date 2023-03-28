CultMin of Romania and Rep. Moldova award Nicolae Botgros, Grigore Lese and Nicolae Zamfir

Artists Nicolae Botgros, Grigore Lese and Nicolae Zamfir were awarded on Monday evening by the Ministers of Culture of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Lucian Romascanu and Sergiu Prodan, within the show called "The Romanian Language is My Homeland!," which took place at the "Nicolae Sulac" National Palace in Chisinau.

The three artists, who had a common musical performance, were awarded the "Special Prize for Lifetime Achievement."

"One of the greatest joys of being a Minister of Culture is meeting truly special people," Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu stated.

The event was also attended by Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu, President of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, President of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Igor Grosu, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, as well as members of the governments of the two countries, told Agerpres.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to urge our dignitaries, the decision-makers: invest in culture and then we will have so many bridges across the Prut [River] that you will not believe it," was the message delivered by the Minister of Culture in Chisinau, Sergiu Prodan.

The show titled "The Romanian language is my homeland!" was organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Moldova at the end of the 10th edition of the Ministry of Culture Awards Gala.

The programme of the show directed by Petru Hadarca included performances offered by Nicolae Botgros and the "Lautarii" Orchestra, the "Serghei Lunchevici" Symphonic Orchestra of the National Philharmonic conducted by Daniel Jinga, the "Doina" Academic Choral Chapel, artists Gheorghe Zamfir, Grigore Lese, Vali Boghean and Cristi Teodorovici, as well as actors Maia Morgenstern, Mircea Rusu, Marius Bodochi, Diana Decuseara and Alexandru Plesca.