CultMin: Romanian Language Day has something special, tradition at nation's foundation

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Daniel Breaz

The Romanian Language Day has something special, a tradition laying at the foundation of the nation, as the language of a people is the one that gives identity to millions of Romanians among all the peoples of our old planet, Culture Minister Daniel Breaz said. 

He says the establishment by Parliament in 2013 of the Romanian Language day was a legislative act necessary and natural for the calendar of regulations within which a country is governed. 

"In line with other national holidays, the Romanian Language Day has something special, a tradition laying at the foundation of the nation, as the language of a people is the one that gives identity to millions of Romanians among all the peoples of our old planet. So much higher must be our interest and concerns, of those in the public service, for the Romanian language and culture," the Culture Minister points out in the message sent on Saturday on the Romanian Language Day. 

He says the indisputable value of the written representations of the Romanian language is also given by the interest that our contemporary literature has in the European space and not only.

