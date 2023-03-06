CultureMin Romascanu discusses with South Korea's ambassador support for Enescu Festival

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, met, on Monday, with Rim Kap-soo, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, on which occasion they talked about "possible support" of the Korean business milieu in Romania for "George Enescu" International Festival.

"We discussed the support that the Ministry of Culture can offer to mark, as it should, the 15 years of strategic partnership between our countries. There will be some special events, hosted by institutions of the Ministry of Culture, which will bring to the Romanian public South Korean cultural elements. We also discussed the possible support of the Korean business milieu in Romania for the 'George Enescu' International Festival. I hope to come back soon with good news!," Romascanu wrote on Monday on Facebook.

Also on Monday, the minister of culture met with the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, with the agenda of the meeting including the protection against trafficking in historical heritage and the creation of the legislative framework for the American film industry to produce in Romania. AGERPRES