CultureMin: Stephen the Great's dedication stones found in Kherson, yet museum's icons looted by Russians

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu announced that the 15th century dedication stones of Moldovan voivode Stephen the Great were found in Kherson, but all the icons that were kept in the Ukrainian city's museum "were looted by the Russian aggressor".

"With the bucket of bad news coming from war-battered Ukraine, here comes also some good news for Romanian history and culture. Following a new discussion I had on Saturday with the Ukrainian Minister of Culture, Mr. Oleksandr Tkachenko, I learned with great joy that Stephen the Great's stone writings were found in Kherson! They are untouched, in a safe place," Minister Romascanu wrote on Monday on Facebook, attaching also a photo of the items.

Unfortunately, he adds, all the icons of the Kherson museum "were looted by the Russian aggressor, a cultural crime that happens over and over again everywhere the Russian army reached Ukraine..."

"I discussed with Minister Tkachenko about the possibility to evacuate the stone writings and other artifacts to Romania to keep them safe until the end of the conflict. We are waiting for the decision of the Ukrainian officials, we are ready to help," Lucian Romascanu said. AGERPRES