Cumulated value of fines imposed by Competition Council exceed 1.2 million lei in January-June

The Competition Council in the first six months of this year has a rich activity, with investigations in almost all the economy sectors, the cumulated value of the fines imposed by this authority accounting for approximately 1.226 million lei, according to the Report on the evolution of Competition in Key Sectors.

In the first half of 2018, the Competition Council initiated eight investigations into possible violations of the competition law, as follows: horizontal cartel - 50%, abuse of dominant position - 12.5%, unnotified economic concentrations - 12.5%, anti-competitive operations of the public administration - 25%.

Moreover, one of the eight investigations initiated in the reference period targets both the violation of the national legislation and of the European one.

In January-June, the competition authority concluded 2 investigations into a possible violation of the competition law, both representing abuses of dominant position.

In respect to the structure of investigations underway on June 30, it was as following: the violation of the national legislation - 57% of the cases and the violation of the national and community law - 43%. 40% of the investigations targeted a key economic sector - 40% and other sectors - 60%.

In 2017, the total value of fines imposed by the Competition Council was of 123.114 million lei (26.95 million euros). By comparison, the quantum of the budget financed from public founds in 2017 accounted for 47.1 million lei.