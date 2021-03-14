Curfew extended country-wide; restrictions to free travel between 2200-0500 hrs in force starting Sunday

The new measures imposed by the extension of the state of alert in Romania enter into force on Sunday, the most important being that regarding the restriction to travel during the night will start at 22:00 hrs, instead of 23:00 hrs, as was the case up to Sunday.

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the prolongation of the state of alert on Romanian territory.

"There is an important amendment, that regarding night-time travel, which is moved back from 23:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs, so this restriction is introduced. The rest of the measures remain mostly the same, this is, from my point of view, the most important measure," said Prime Minister Florin Citu at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

The head of the executive also explained that the amendment of the hour that the restrictions come into force took into account, firstly, the measures adopted by other European states.

The decision regarding the extension of the state of alert was adopted on the basis of a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), also adopted on Wednesday, proposing the enforcement of the new restrictions starting March 14.

In regards to the interval during which travel outside the home is restricted, the CNSU proposed the interval 22:00 hrs - 5:00 hrs.

Furthermore, the proposals included the limiting of the occupancy of accommodation units to 70 pct of their maximum capacity, for the units in areas that offer ski or other winter sports.