 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Current challenges of security environment - discussed by DefMin Dincu with US Embassy's charge d'affaires

Twitter
Vasile Dîncu

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received David Muniz, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest, on Tuesday.

The agenda of the discussions focused on bilateral relations for the next period, in the context of the implementation of the provisions of the Roadmap dedicated to cooperation in the field of defence for the period 2020-2030, reads a Defence Ministry press release.

During the conversation, the two officials also addressed the current challenges of the security environment, with a focus on those in the Black Sea area, in the light of recent developments in the region, the quoted source said.

The Romanian dignitary underlined the solidity of the Strategic Partnership and its importance for the modernization process of the Romanian Army and thanked the American partner for the very good level of bilateral cooperation.

At the same time, the Romanian Minister of Defence conveyed appreciation for the US support on strengthening NATO's deterrent and defense position on the Eastern flank and in the Black Sea region, emphasizing the importance of this region in the equation of ensuring the security of the Eastern flank of the Alliance, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.