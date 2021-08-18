 
     
Current leader Orban to submit his candidacy for PNL national chairmanship new term on Thursday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban

Incumbent national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has said that on Thursday, at 18:00hrs, he will officially submit his candidacy for a new term of office at the helm of the party.

"On Thursday, at 18:00hrs, I will submit my candidacy and the motion on which I will run. I had an agreement with Prime Minister Citu in the first phase; I wanted to submit the bid on Wednesday, at 18:00hrs, but the prime minister told me that he also intended to file his bid on Wednesday at 18:00hrs.

He added that on Thursday he will unveil the motion on which he will run

