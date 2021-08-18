Current leader Orban to submit his candidacy for PNL national chairmanship new term on Thursday

Incumbent national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has said that on Thursday, at 18:00hrs, he will officially submit his candidacy for a new term of office at the helm of the party.

"On Thursday, at 18:00hrs, I will submit my candidacy and the motion on which I will run. I had an agreement with Prime Minister Citu in the first phase; I wanted to submit the bid on Wednesday, at 18:00hrs, but the prime minister told me that he also intended to file his bid on Wednesday at 18:00hrs.

He added that on Thursday he will unveil the motion on which he will run