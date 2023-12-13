Currently, 70% of our cereals are exported through Romania, says Ukrainian PM

The Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, appreciated, on Wednesday, the support his country received from Romania, through which 70% of the grain exported by Ukraine currently passes.

"We appreciate the measures taken by Romania regarding financial aspects, sanctions. Cooperation on the logistics side is particularly important, we provide a transport corridor for the export of Ukraine. Currently, 70% of our grains are exported through Romania. Thus, Ukraine continues to be a guarantor of global food security," said the Ukrainian premier, in a video message sent to the participants of the international conference "Reconstruction of Ukraine and the strategic role of Romania", organized in central Sinaia.

"We have hopes for Romania's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine's economy and infrastructure. (...) Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion, Ukraine has suffered unprecedented damage. Millions of people have fled abroad or moved to countryside. The enemy destroyed or damaged more than 257,000 targets (schools, hospitals and residential buildings). Possibly 30% of our territory is mined. The attacks (...) damaged 50% of the electricity network. (...) These shocking numbers could continue indefinitely. What is important is that behind every number there are people's lives, their fate and future. Therefore, everything that was destroyed must be restored. The reconstruction of Ukraine is our main priority," added the Ukrainian prime minister.

The official said that there are several sectoral priorities in the reconstruction process, starting with energy, followed by the production of military equipment, agriculture, natural resources, infrastructure and digital technologies

"I request the Romanian business community to invest in the economy of Ukraine, because this way capital can be increased and ambitious projects can be implemented," said Denys Shmyhal.