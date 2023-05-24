Cyber attacks on critical infrastructures can impact economy, everyday life (ICI Bucharest head)

Cyber attacks on critical infrastructures can have devastating consequences, affecting not just the economy, but everyday life as well, general director of the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) Adrian-Victor Vevera told the CyberCon Romania 2023 conference.

"Critical infrastructures, telecommunications, transport, financial and health systems, are at the heart of the functioning of modern society. Cyber attacks on these infrastructures can have devastating consequences, affecting not just the economy, but everyday life as well. In this context, cyber diplomacy has a crucial role in protecting these infrastructures through international cooperation for the development of common standards and rules in the digital environment, the strengthening of strategic partnerships and the exchange of information for the prevention and response to cyber threats," Vevera said.

ICI Bucharest coordinated the section "Cybernetic diplomacy. Protection of critical infrastructures" of CyberCon Romania 2023, an event organized by the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance (ARASEC) in partnership with the U.S. Embassy to Romania.

According to an ICI Bucharest statement, the event was a forum for debates and exchange of experience among cyber security professionals, addressing topical issues such as cyber diplomacy and the protection of critical infrastructures.

The first panel of the specialist conference included discussions on cyber diplomacy, while the second debate panel focused on discussions about the protection of critical infrastructures.

CyberCon 2023 enjoys the support of the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), the Cyberint National Center, the Romanian Police, the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center, the National Institute of Magistracy (INM), the European Institute of Romania (IER) and the Institute for Financial Studies (ISF).