Cyber Centre in Bucharest, on agenda of Finance Minister - Swiss ambassador talks

Romania's hosting the EU Cyber Centre was one of the topics on the agenda of the Thursday's meeting between the Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare and the ambassador of Switzerland to Romania, Arthur Mattli.

"The Swiss-Romanian cooperation programme was an important element in strengthening bilateral relations between Romania and Switzerland. Thank you to the Swiss partners for their good cooperation and involvement in the implementation of our first bilateral cooperation programme. I had the opportunity in 2010, as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Finance, to coordinate the team of the National Coordination Unit, responsible for negotiating and inking the first cooperation programme, worth CHF 181 million. Now, 11 years on, I am satisfied to see that the programme has had a positive impact on reducing economic and social disparities in Romania, with an absorption rate of over 85 pct," Alexandru Nazare said, according to a release by the Public Finance Ministry sent to AGERPRES.

In this context, the Swiss ambassador handed the letter of the Swiss side on closing the first Swiss-Romanian cooperation programme and thanked the Romanian partners for their excellent cooperation.

The discussions between the two sides also targeted the subject of the second financial contribution granted to Romania.

"I would hope that the discussions between the EU and Switzerland will reach an agreement soon and that we will be able to formally start bilateral discussions for a new cooperation programme. Thus, we proposed to start consultations with Swiss partners as soon as possible, with a view to establishing eligible areas, as well as building the cooperation mechanism," the Finance Minister said.

On 3 December 2019, the Swiss Parliament approved the cohesion envelope designed for some EU Member States in order to reduce social and economic disparities within the enlarged EU, of which Romania will benefit from non-reimbursable funds of around CHF 221 million.