Cyber Defense Command at Locked Shields 2021 exercise

The Cyber Defense Command of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) participates, with a team of 21 specialists, between April 13-16, in the international cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2021.

The online exercise, planned and organized by the NATO Center of Excellence for Cyber Defense in Tallinn, Estonia, is attended by teams from allied and partner states made up of professionals in the field, military staff and civilians, the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

This year, Romania is recording its first participation in Locked Shields with an interdepartmental team coordinated by the Cyber Defense Agency of the Cyber Defense Command. The team is composed of approximately 75 specialists who come, in addition to the Ministry of National Defense, from the other institutions of the defense system, public order and national security, from the National Center for Response to Cyber Security Incidents, as well as from private companies that operate. in the field, states the same source.The overall goal of the exercise is to improve the training of cybersecurity specialists so that, acting in large interdepartmental and multidisciplinary teams, to protect in real time the networks of information technology and national critical infrastructures against multiple cyber attacks and cyber attacks.Locked Shields 2021 takes place in a real-world scenario, using state-of-the-art specific technologies and simulated massive cyber incidents, including strategic decision-making, legal and public communication.Participation in the Locked Shields 2021 exercise provides a very good opportunity to improve collective training through action in a challenging and demanding environment, as well as to improve the interoperability, resilience and agility of cyber defense, public command and control structures, in order to be able to respond promptly and effectively to any cyber incident.The exercise takes place annually, starting with 2010, the only edition that was not organized being the one from 2020.