Cybersecurity hub launched in Brasov

The authorities in central Brasov, in partnership with the Transilvania University of Brasov, the Cyberint National Center and several private companies launched, on Tuesday, the Bv-CyH project, which has as an objective creating an ecosystem in the realm of cybersecurity and advanced technologies.

"This hub comes to meet the needs for digitization, through ensuring an absolutely necessary transversal component, that of cybersecurity. The main directions of the hub are education, innovation and events," said, at the launch conference, project manager Mircea Segarceanu.

According to the presentation made by the project's initiators, "the Bv-CyH's mission is to create an ecosystem in the realm of cybersecurity and advanced technologies, based on the use of the common resources of the founding members and through attracting and involving strategic partners," the impact targeted being a regional, national and European one.

In what regards the educational and awareness component of the project, this regards education from gymnasium to university levels, IT&C professionals, but also employees in public institutions, operators of critical infrastructure, companies and other potential key-beneficiaries.

As part of the project events dedicated to cybersecurity and advanced technologies will be organized (competitions - hackathons, conferences, etc.), but also specific programs for mentorship and stimulation of the local and national innovation potential are to be implemented.

At the same time, a web platform was launched containing relevant information about the project.

Bv-CyH was launched by the Metropolitan Agency for Durable Development of Brasov, the Cyberint National Center, Atos Convergence Creators SRL and the Transilvania University of Brasov, the project thus far collaborating with four companies: Orange Romania, Bit Sentinel, Palo Alto Networks Romania and CISCO Romania, reports agerpres.