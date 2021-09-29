Dacian Ciolos is not taking into account being prime minister

Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) co-chair Dacian Ciolos said he is not taking into account being prime minister, as he has responsibilities in the European Parliament, and if he wins the USR PLUS presidency, he wants to take over the party.

"There are many options for prime minister. We said that if the PNL [the National Liberal Party] has no other option than Florin Citu - and as we cannot work with Florin Citu - we are willing to put a prime minister on the table. I didn't mean it as a joke. The important thing is to have trust between partners, that we can work as a team. Because there are more positions of political responsibility within the coalition, as well. Even if we had, let's say, the prime minister, there are many responsibilities in both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in Parliament. And Parliament has a key role to play in the functioning of a coalition, not just the government," Ciolos told private radio broadcaster Europa FM.

With regard to the refusal of PNL leader Florin Citu to negotiate with USR PLUS after a possible support of the censure motion, Ciolos declared that all the prime minister can do is to discuss with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Agerpres informs.

"He will then have to negotiate with PSD. I heard him say that he will not negotiate with any party that votes a censure motion against him. So I don't know what he has left. That's why I am saying that he is a little incoherent. It is not clear to me what the solutions are and what he wants. We proposed a solution to him. Florin Citu should take care of the party, now that he is the party leader - as there probably is work to be done there - and PNL should appoint a prime minister who will be able to work in coalition. We have been saying the same thing since the beginning of September. We are ready to have a discussion, if we have someone to talk to," said the USR PLUS leader.

Dacian Ciolos also stated that he "expects anything" from PSD, but that he supposes that the Social Democrats will vote in favor of the censure motion they submitted, because it would be "ridiculous" to do otherwise.