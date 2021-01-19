Dan Barna: Some of the trade unionists' grievances could be met in the next period

Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance Dan Barna declared today after sitting down with the leaders of the "Cartel Alfa" National Trade Union Confederation that a part of their grievances could be met in the next period, whereas certain demands need to be considered in the context of an "economy in crisis".

"A part of the grievances can be met in the next period, we had a hands-on discussion on these issues. Yet, there's another part of the demands that need to be considered against the background of an economy in a crisis situation, in the context of an economy and of a budget that must keep within the 7 percent deficit agreed upon and approved by the European Commission, precisely because it is important for Romania to remain stable economically and budget-wise and carry out the proposed reforms during this year, precisely for us to be able to take on an upward trend as of next year and these claims, which are legitimate from the unions' point of view, be fulfilled to an as great as possible extent," Barna wrote on Facebook.

He also noted that many of the government's short term plans are difficult to achieve because of the pandemic, and that the main priority now is "stability, maintaining a balanced budget and solving the health problem through vaccination."

"My message is actually for entire Romania, not just for the trade unionists. We are in a difficult period, this government is making every effort and we are trying to find the most balanced and correct solutions so that we can put this pandemic behind, so that the vaccination campaign achieves its goals and we return to an active, dynamic society in which both the economic and the social elements become functional again," Barna wrote.

The USR PLUS leader mentioned that he received a delegation of the trade unionists after they picketed the headquarters of the USR and of the other ruling coalition parties.