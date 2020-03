Danca: Claw-back tax was capped at last year's Q4 level, namely at 27.65 percent

The Government has decided, by emergency ordinance, to limit this year's first quarter claw-back tax at the level of the fourth quarter of 2019, namely at 27.65 percent, announced the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca .

"An emergency ordinance was adopted regarding the establishment of contributions for the financing of some health expenses (...). This ordinance reguates the capping of percentage value of the claw-back tax, of the quarterly tax for this year's first quarter at the fourth quarter level, namely 27.65percent. The purpose of the regulation is to cap this contribution, because in such a situation, increasing this contribution to a level that could not be sustained would cause discontinuities in ensuring the treatment of patients and in providing the necessary medication," said Ionel Danca, on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, where he announced part of the measures adopted by the Government at Thursday's meeting.