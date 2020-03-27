Danca: Employers having applied measure of suspension of individual employment contracts qualify for furlough aid

All the employers who during this period have applied the measure of temporary suspension of the individual employment contracts, considering the effects of the new coronavirus epidemic, qualify for furlough aid, which will be applied throughout the state of emergency, announced on Friday, Ionel Danca the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery.

"In the new form proposed by the emergency ordinance adopted, all employers who during this period applied the measure of temporary suspension of the individual employment contracts, as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, qualify for this facility (ed.n. furlough), whether or not we are talking about SMEs, large companies or other forms of employment, non-governmental structures or authorized individuals, individual companies, which have employees with individual employment contracts. This is an clarification that practically extends this aid granted by the Romanian Government to all companies and all employees with individual employment contracts, who are affected during this period by the negative effects of the coronavirus epidemic," said Ionel Danca, at the Victoria Palace.The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery also explained for what period this aid is granted."The period for which this facility will apply is the period of the state of emergency, respectively from the entry into force of the decree on the state of emergency, March 16, until the end of this period, with the possibility of extension depending on events, the evolution of the situation in the country and if the state of emergency is prolonged," explained Danca.