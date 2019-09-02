Dancila: Gov't not blocked, we wait for President's answer on ALDE portfolios

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis had told her that he would give her an answer "in a short time" about the proposals she made for the portfolios that were held by ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.), and added that the Government is not blocked.

"I spoke to Mr President and he told me that in connection with the three proposals I have made for ALDE portfolios he will give me an answer in a short time. He did not tell me that he accepts or that he does not accept. He told me that in a short period of time he will come up with an answer. We are waiting in a relatively short time," Dancila said, at Parliament.

Asked whether the Government is blocked, Dancila replied: "The Government is not blocked, the Government is working. We will have a Government meeting either on Wednesday or Thursday, so we hope that by then we will have an answer".

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is on Monday in Parliament, having meetings with the group of PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) deputies, the group of social-democratic senators, as well as with the group of national minorities.