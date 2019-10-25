Dancila: High professional level and human quality of our servicemen contributes to Romania's prestige in world

The high professional level and the human quality of Romania's servicemen contributes essentially to the consolidation of the country's defence capacity and Romania's prestige in the world as a security supplier, demoted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated, on Friday, in a message relayed on the occasion of the Day of Romanian Army, according to Agerpres.

"We celebrate today Romania's Army, the servicemen and the war stories that wrote history at the turning points of the Romanian people, but also those who today took over from their forbearers the sacred defense mission. The uniform and those who choose to wear it always enjoyed respect and the highest confidence in Romanian society. Today, 75 years since the servicemen of Romania's Army freed the last patch of Romanian land from foreign occupation, in World War II, we pay homage to the heroes who fell on the battlefield, we treasure the veterans for the example of their actions, and the current generation of servicemen we thank for the professionalism it displays in its activity," said Viorica Dancila.

"Through our servicemens' contribution, Romania is not only a beneficiary of NATO policies, but an active participant in fulfilling the defence objectives of the transatlantic community, fact reiterated by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, during the meeting we had at the beginning of this year," Dancila showed in her message.

"The high professional level and the human quality of our servicemen bring us all honor, contributing essentially to the consolidation of the country's defence capacity and Romania's prestige in the world as a security supplier, in missions and in theaters of operations abroad in which Romania participates under the aegis of the UN, NATO, OSCE or the European Union," Dancila added.

"On this day, the thought of gratitude is also headed to the war veterans, "evidence of honor and patriotism", but also to those who perished in missions, putting themselves in the service of Romania and the Romanian people," Viorica Dancila concludes.