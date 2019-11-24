Dancila: I voted for Romania going forward, not backwards

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential election Viorica Dancila said she voted for a Romania "going forward, not backwards," and "from the heart for Romania and the Romanians."

"I have voted for a Romania going forward, not backwards to times when we had no rights, we had no liberties, because all the power was in the hands of a single man. I have voted for a mandate at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] in which we should see more involvement, more work, more respect and devotion for the Romanian people and for our national interests. I have voted with my heart and from the heart for Romania and the Romanians," Viorica Dancila said on Sunday, after she exercised the right to vote at the "Sfantul Sava" National College.Asked why she chose, same as in the first round, to cast her vote at such an early hour, the PSD candidate replied: "The early bird catches the worm, doesn't it?".Asked if she will win the elections, Dancila said: "It is not me who decides, the Romanians decide, but I have confidence in Romanians."The PSD candidate was expected at the polling station by tens of supporters who wished her to become the president of Romania.