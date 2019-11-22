Dancila rates her performance as a prime minister 4/5

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila rated her performance as a prime minister 4 on a scale of 1 to 5, saying that she cannot have "the arrogance" to claim her governing had been perfect.

"A 4 on a scale of 1 to 5, because there's always room for better. I cannot have arrogance to claim I had a perfect governing. It was an efficient governing and this is why I said 4, but 5 ... I couldn't say that I deserve the top rating because I think some things could have been done better. I said 4 because we left behind good things for people, we did a lot for the people with expectations of the government of Romania, we have increased the standard of living and I think the Romanians appreciate this, and I've seen this appreciation during my trips through the country. We have helped local communities regardless of the political hue because I think that I was a prime minister of all Romanians, just as I will be a President of all Romanians, but I would have liked you to use a 1-to-10 scale, because I know the news headlines will read 'Viorica Dancila rates herself at 4' without mentioning the scale used," the PSD presidential candidate told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament."I will be the President of all Romanians, regardless of the political hue. What I have criticized in Klaus Iohannis's activity Viorica Dancila could never do. President Klaus Iohannis has been de facto the President of the National Liberal Party. He has always spoken on behalf of a party, not of all Romanians. I won't do the same, I will be the President of the National Liberal Party, the Social Democratic Party, the Save Romania Union, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, Pro Romania, of all the political parties. In Parliament, if a majority is assembled, that majority must be put together by the MPs, not by the President of Romania. I will never say 'take a government down' or 'I made a majority and deposed a government and this is my greatest achievement.' This means that I have broken the Constitution and one of my commitments is to never violate the Constitution," Dancila told the press conference. AGERPRES