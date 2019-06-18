Dancila tell detractors over 100 closed files,tremendous outcome for Romanian EU Council Presidency

The over 100 legislative files closed under the Romanian six-month rotating presidency at the Council of the European Union are a tremendous outcome and Romania has proved not only that it can manage this role, but that it can do so at a very high level, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday at the debate on a non-confidence motion against her cabinet.

"It was an action-packed period in which all ministers of the Cabinet, the team of specialists and the Romanian Representation in Brussels deployed important efforts, commended by our European partners. We had and continue to have a busy agenda, with particular attention being paid to subjects of interest for the entire Union, such as the reflection process on the future of the EU, the multiannual financial framework post-2020, the future strategic agenda. Romania has important achievements, and I would like to mention three relevant aspects to the work of our rotating presidency. First, we placed back on the European agenda the idea of cohesion as a European value. We have advocated for this idea to stay clear and included in the European Union's policies and resources, as that is the fundamental of the European integration process. Secondly, over 100 legislative files are closed, which is a tremendous outcome acknowledged as such by the European institutions. Romania has proven not only that it can manage the Presidency, but that it can do so at a very high level. Last but not least, we have been able to advance considerably the social agenda and the reduction of inequalities, which many European Union member states face," Dancila told a plenary session of Parliament.

She mentioned to the point partial agreements with the European Parliament on a number of sectoral proposals relevant to the future multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, the revision of the Gas Directive, the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, the New Deal for Consumers package, the legislative package on interoperability between EU information systems, extending the mandate of the European Border Guard and Coast Guard Agency, the Banking package, as well as a legislative package on a capital markets union.

"The activity report of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council is undoubtedly a positive one given the fact that we have achieved substantial results with major impact on the European Union and its citizens in negotiating the legislative and non-legislative files we had to manage. But to you, the Opposition these results count for nothing, it only matters the political game you are playing. It does not matter that you are promoting instability, as it did matter before Romania took over the position. Back then, you showed Romania in a bad light by claiming it was not ready to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Now, you are going on and want to oust this government at the end of a successful tenure. What signal are you sending to our European partners?," the PM said.