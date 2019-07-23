Dancila: We will win elections; running means I take responsibility to lead party to victory

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the leader of the Social Democrats, showed confidence in the party's chances of winning the presidential election, underlining that through her candidacy she has taken the responsibility of leading the PSD to victory.

Asked at the end of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN) if she will resign office as Premier in case of a failure in the presidential election, Dancila replied, "Why do we want to invent a scenario? (...) If I hadn't taken the responsibility, I would not have run. The fact that I'm running means I take responsibility to lead the party to victory, so I'm assuming my candidacy. Why do you think we're going to lose the elections? We'll win."

As to the fact that the variant of a PSD-ALDE presidential candidate was not chosen, the prime minister said that this was the decision of the party's National Executive Committee.

"That was the decision made in the National Executive Committee, it was not I who decided, there was a vote in the National Executive Committee," she said.

Asked why the opinion polls on individual candidates were not presented in the PSD's CExN, but only those on parties, Dancila explained: "Why should I have presented polls given that Mrs. Firea did not want to run any more?"