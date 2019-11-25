Dancila: We'll analyse the result in CExN meeting; many want me to leave, I won't do it

Chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated that an analysis of the result obtained in the presidential election runoff would be made within the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (CExN), mentioning that although some people demand her resignation, she wouldn't "do this thing."

"As of tomorrow we return to the normal life. We will organise a meeting of the National Executive Committee this week, we will analyse the results on each county, we will make a very well reasoned analysis and, afterwards, we will make the decisions together in the National Executive Committee meeting," Dancila told Romania TV private television station.When asked about a possible resignation from the helm of the PSD, Dancila stated that "she wouldn't do this thing.""We have to take into account one thing: let's not forget that Viorica Dancila took over the party at 22 percent, which dropped to 17 percent after the elections to the European Parliament and yet, we have managed to get to the runoff. Nobody gave us this chance. (...) Taking into account the level from which we started and where I borough the party, I believe that I've done everything possible for the party. On a different note, I believe that when we make an analysis of the votes, the results, we should start with the county branches, because we should start from the top down. I cannot say: 'I have to go, but a branch which scored 15 percent is not at fault.' We have to see what happened in each branch. (...) I know that many want me to leave, but this time I won't do this thing because I believe the party is important and our consolidation for the local elections is much more important than the political fight inside the party," Dancila argued.President Klaus Iohannis won the second mandate at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, defeating PSD candidate Viorica Dancila, according to the exit polls announced by the institutions accredited by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).