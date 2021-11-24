 
     
Daniel Cadariu clears committees hearings for minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Guvernul Romaniei

Daniel Cadariu cleared hearings at a joint meeting of Parliament's select committees on Wednesday for minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, with 32 votes "in favour" and 12 votes "against".

The vote in the joint select committees is advisory.

On November 23, 2021, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca submitted in Parliament the list of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Cabinet and the governing program for which he will ask for the vote of confidence of the Legislature.

