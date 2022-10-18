Danube Delta Management Plan debate begins, a legal document for the next 10 years

The Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD) is organizing, on Tuesday, in far eastern Chilia Veche, the first debate of the Management Plan of the Reserve, a document that establishes the measures to protect natural habitats with an impact on economic activities, according to an announcement made public on a social network, told Agerpres.

The first debate will take place at 12:00, at a guesthouse in the village of Chilia Veche, and will be followed by a new public consultation scheduled for 15:00, at the House of Culture from Pardina village.

"It is very important that, in addition to the authorities, community members, the population, are also present at the debate, because this document will be the letter of the law for the next ten years. In the absence of a real debate, the document will have a protectionist character for the environment and human communities will be at a disadvantage. People must defend their interests, just as researchers will defend the interests of the over 9,600 species in the Reserve," the ARBDD governor Gabriel Marinov told AGERPRES.

Until the end of this week, ARBDD will organize public consultations in Sulina, Maliuc, Sfantu Gheorghe, Murighiol and Jurilovca, all of which localities of the Tulcea County, the last event being scheduled for Friday, at 1:00 p.m., at the Cultural Home in the village of Mihai Viteazu, the nearby Constanta County.

The management plan of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve was created within the project "Revision of the management plan and the RBDD regulation", financed by the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020. The general objective of the project is the Review of the Management Plan and the Regulation of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve, natural protected area, Natura 2000 site, to increase the degree of protection and conservation of biodiversity.

ARBDD implements the project in partnership with the Tulcea Danube Delta National Research and Development Institute, the Dunarea de Jos Galati University, the Grigore Antipa Constanta National Marine Research and Development Institute, the Bucharest National Marine Geology and Geoecology Research and Development Institute.

According to ARBDD, the value of the project is 43,529,702.20 RON, of which the non-reimbursable financing is 42,472,421.80 RON, i.e. 97.57% of the total approved eligible value.