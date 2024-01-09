Danube River flows at the entrance to Romania, well above January average

The Danube River flows at the entrance to Romania stand at around 8,720 cubic metres/second, well above the January average of 4,950 cubic metres/second, and will reach around 8,320 cubic metres/second on January 13, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), note specialists with the National Administration of Romanian Waters (ANAR), on their Facebook page.

However, they also state that no negative developments in the quality of the Danube waters on Romanian territory are estimated following the accident that took place on Saturday morning at the border between Serbia and Croatia, when a barge with a load of 1,000 tonnes of nitrogen sank.

"Quality analyses at the Iron Gates II dam confirm that the water quality indicators of the Danube are within normal parameters. Our specialists are closely monitoring the quality of the Danube water at the entrance to the country in the context of the accident that occurred on Saturday morning at the border between Serbia and Croatia, when a barge with a load of 1,000 tonnes of nitrogen sank in the Danube. Taking into account the evolution of the Danube flows, as well as the distance of about 220 km from the accident site in Serbia, in the Banska Palanka area, no negative evolution in the quality of the Danube waters on the Romanian territory is estimated," ANAR specifies.

Moreover, low temperatures do not encourage algal blooms, the post also reads.