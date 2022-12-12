Darius Movileanu, bronze medalist at World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tunisia

The Romanian player Darius Movileanu won the bronze medal at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Rades (Tunisia), on Sunday, in the Under-19 singles event, after he was defeated in the semifinals by the Chinese Yuanyu Chen with 4- 0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5), according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

Romania ended the competition with a record of four bronze medals, the others being won in the team competitions, in U15 female ((Bianca Mei-Rosu, Alesia Sferlea, Andreea Jifcu, Cristina Singeorzan) and U19 female (Elena Zaharia, Ioana Singeorzan, Camelia Mitrofan, Andrea Teglas), as well as through Alesia Sferlea, in the Under-15 women's doubles event, together with Eireen Kalaitzidou (Germany).

Romania lined up 13 athletes in the two age categories (U15, U19), individually and in teams.AGERPRES