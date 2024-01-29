Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

David Popovici wins two gold medals at Euro Meet in Luxembourg

Agerpres
david popovici

Romanian swimmer David Popovici won gold medals in the 100 and 200 m freestyle events at the international Euro Meet in Luxembourg.

Popovici set a new competition record in the 100 m freestyle with a timing of 48 sec 01/100. He was followed in the final ranking by Portugal's Ribeiro, 48 sec 67/100, and Serbia's Andrej Barna, 48 sec 70/100.

David Popovici has been holding the world record in this event, 46 sec 86/100, since 13 August 2022.

On Saturday, David Popovici won the 200m freestyle with a timing of 1 min 46 sec 19/100, outrunning Serbian Velimir Stjepanovic, 1 min 47 sec 84/100, and Frenchman Hadrien Salvan, 1 min 48 sec 82/100.

Popovici announced that he would not participate in the World Aquatics Championships to be held in Doha in the period 2-18 February.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.