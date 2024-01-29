David Popovici wins two gold medals at Euro Meet in Luxembourg

Romanian swimmer David Popovici won gold medals in the 100 and 200 m freestyle events at the international Euro Meet in Luxembourg.

Popovici set a new competition record in the 100 m freestyle with a timing of 48 sec 01/100. He was followed in the final ranking by Portugal's Ribeiro, 48 sec 67/100, and Serbia's Andrej Barna, 48 sec 70/100.

David Popovici has been holding the world record in this event, 46 sec 86/100, since 13 August 2022.

On Saturday, David Popovici won the 200m freestyle with a timing of 1 min 46 sec 19/100, outrunning Serbian Velimir Stjepanovic, 1 min 47 sec 84/100, and Frenchman Hadrien Salvan, 1 min 48 sec 82/100.

Popovici announced that he would not participate in the World Aquatics Championships to be held in Doha in the period 2-18 February.