Davis Cup match Romania - Poland to be played on clay in Cluj-Napoca

The Romanian Tennis Federation on Wednesday announced on its official website that the Davis Cup match between Romania and Poland from tour 3 of Group II, Europe/Africa zone, scheduled for September 15-16, 2018, will be played on clay in Cluj-Napoca (northwest of Bucharest). 


"After consultations with the Romanian team's players and non-playing captain Gabriel Trifu, it has been decided for the game to be played in the Polivalenta Hall, on clay. The match versus Poland, in September, has an important stake: the winning team returns to Group I, Europe/Africa Zone, of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas, a group from which Romania relegated at the end of last year," reads the quoted website. 

General Manager of the Romanian Tennis Federation, Razvan Itu, said he wants Romanian supporters to come in high numbers to the Polivalenta Hall in Cluj-Napoca because the players need their support. 

The team of Romania, who in the last match defeated Morocco 5-0 in April, currently rank 39th in the Davis Cup standings. The opponents in the third round of Group II, Europe-Africa Zone, Poland, rank 73.

