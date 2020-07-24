Day laborers must be registered in an electronic register, starting July 25

The persons who use day laborers for various temporary activities will be obliged, from Saturday, to give up the classical registers and to register the activity performed by the said workers in an electronic register, informs the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS) in a press release on Friday.

The methodology for drawing up and transmitting the Electronic Register of Records of Day-Labourers was established following the order signed by the Minister of Labour, Violeta Alexandru, and published in the Official Journal, mentions MMPS.The methodology establishes the mobile application entitled "Labour Inspection" as a working tool for people who use day laborers, according to the source.The application "Labour Inspection" is available, free of charge, on PlayStore or AppStore, being the only legal way to register the activities performed by day laborers, stresses the Ministry of Labour."Digitisation at the level of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been one of the most important objectives since the beginning of my mandate. The application of the Labour Inspection which includes the Electronic Register of Records of Day laborers becomes functional as of tomorrow [Saturday, ed.n.], after we have worked out the last details. We had to get to 2020 to finally give up the paper notebooks in which employers wrote down the work of day laborers and then had to photocopy them and take them to the territorial labour inspectorates. Starting tomorrow we move to a new stage: people who work with day laborers will keep their records, as well as the working time performed, through an application that can be accessed from mobile phone or tablet, and the data entered will also be transmitted in digital format to the territorial labour inspectorates," the Minister of Labour and Social Protection said, as quoted in the press release by the competent ministry.