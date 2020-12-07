 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DECEMBER 7 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1857 - Peasant deputy Tanase Constantin reads a motion in Ad-hoc Assembly in Bucharest proclaiming "the undeniable right...to take part in the future assemblies, that will make the country's Constitution and its inside laws"

1868 - Hungarian Parliament votes for the nationalities law ('Law XLIV') and the education law ('Law XXXVIII'), which toughens the national oppression of the Transylvanian Romanians

1881 - The Romanian Polytechnic Society is established

1935 - Birth of Sorin Titel, a novelist and essayist. (d. Jan. 17, 1985)

1995 -The Executive Council of the Socialist International holds meeting in Brussels. On this occasion, the Democrat Party (PD) is accepted as a consultative-vote member in the Socialist International and the Romanian Social Democrat Party (PSDR) is confirmed its status of a consultative-vote member; the PD withdraws from the organization in 2005, to become a member of the European People's Party in 2006

1998 - Romania ratifies in Strasbourg the European Convention on the procurement and possession of firearms by individuals and the European Anti-Doping Convention

2006 - Theodor Stolojan, the former president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), announces the launch of the Liberal Democrat Party (PLD); in December 2007, the PD and PLD merge by absorption to set up the PDL - the Democrat Liberal Party.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.