DECEMBER 7 IN HISTORY

1857 - Peasant deputy Tanase Constantin reads a motion in Ad-hoc Assembly in Bucharest proclaiming "the undeniable right...to take part in the future assemblies, that will make the country's Constitution and its inside laws"

1868 - Hungarian Parliament votes for the nationalities law ('Law XLIV') and the education law ('Law XXXVIII'), which toughens the national oppression of the Transylvanian Romanians

1881 - The Romanian Polytechnic Society is established

1935 - Birth of Sorin Titel, a novelist and essayist. (d. Jan. 17, 1985)

1995 -The Executive Council of the Socialist International holds meeting in Brussels. On this occasion, the Democrat Party (PD) is accepted as a consultative-vote member in the Socialist International and the Romanian Social Democrat Party (PSDR) is confirmed its status of a consultative-vote member; the PD withdraws from the organization in 2005, to become a member of the European People's Party in 2006

1998 - Romania ratifies in Strasbourg the European Convention on the procurement and possession of firearms by individuals and the European Anti-Doping Convention

2006 - Theodor Stolojan, the former president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), announces the launch of the Liberal Democrat Party (PLD); in December 2007, the PD and PLD merge by absorption to set up the PDL - the Democrat Liberal Party.

AGERPRES