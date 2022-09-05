 
     
Defence Minister Dincu, on official visit to Poland

Vasile Dîncu

A delegation of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) led by Minister Vasile Dincu will be on an official visit to the Republic of Poland on Monday and Tuesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the program of the visit includes a bilateral meeting with the Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, the participation in the opening of the International Exhibition of Defense Techniques (MSPO) in Kielce, as well as in the military ceremony at the Lambinowice Cemetery.

The visit of the Romanian official to the Republic of Poland represents "a new proof of the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries, respectively of their commitment to development, both in a bilateral and allied framework," said the Ministry of Defence.

AGERPRES

