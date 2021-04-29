Defence Minister thanks veterans, in name of Army, for faith and courage in enduring

Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, thanked, on Thursday, war veterans in our country and emphasized the need for their experience to be known by younger generations.

"I have the honor of wishing you a long life, health and joy on the occasion of the War Veterans' Day, the day that teaches us that today the freedom to live, to dream and to love always has a price paid by our forebearers who have seen in the fight to free and to unite the Romanian people a cause higher than their own lives, loves, or aspirations," said the minister, quoted in a MApN release.

"As soldiers we have sworn on the flag to defend our country with the price of our lives, we have been taught that 'a nation that does not know its history is like a child who does not know his parents,'" Nicolae Ciuca emphasized.

"Allow me to thank you, in the name of the Romanian Army, for the faith and the courage with which you endured in times of trial. Our generation has the privilege to learn from you pure love for country, the only thing able to guide us in muddled times and to connect us, Romanians, to a heroic dimension. Faith in heroes begets heroes, so that our youth has the unique chance to understand from each of you that each harbors in their soul the virtues of patriotism and that they should always place heroes before them and the Country before all," the minister said.

The Day of War Veterans, celebrated each year on April 29, was marked, on Thursday, in Bucharest, through a wreath-laying ceremony and meetings of the Defence Minister with servicemen of the Romanian Army from World War II and theaters of operations.

The actions dedicated to the Day of War Veterans include the live broadcast, in the evening, on the Ministry's Facebook page, of the Great Thursday night's of the 12 Gospels of the Passion of Our Lord and Savior, from the Church of the Michael the Brave 30th Guard Brigade, at the end of which the priest will render a message to war veterans.

Furthermore, similar ceremonies will take place, throughout April, at home and abroad, at memorials, cemeteries and monuments dedicated to the sacrifice of Romanian soldiers fallen in World War II.

The Ministry of National Defence is running the campaign "Voices across the centuries," documenting the life stories of war veterans, project that has as a media partner the Romanian Television, in view of creating video material commemorating the lives of veterans.