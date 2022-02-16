Defence Ministers from Romania and Turkey discuss about Black Sea security situation

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO reunion that is taking place in Brussels these days, the discussions between the two officials being aimed at the tense security situation in the Black Sea region, in the context of the significant deployment of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border.

According to a press release sent by MApN (Ministry of National Defence) to AGERPRES, the Romanian official highlighted the importance of maintaining unity and cohesion at an allied level and continuing actions for strengthening the deterring and defence posture on the Eastern flank.

Minister Vasile Dincu congratulated the excellent relations between Romania and Turkey, a strategic partner of our country, with a special role in architecture of regional security, MApN shows.

"I sent my Turkish counterpart Romania's commitment of consolidating bilateral cooperation in the area of defence, especially in the context of the anniversary in 2021 of 10 years since signing the joint Declaration of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Turkey. Our collaboration within the shared interest projects within NATO is also extremely important for maintaining a security and stability climate in the Black Sea region. I thanked our Turkish partner for the substantial contribution, through the staff presence to the South-East Multinational Command Corps in Romania," Vasile Dincu declared, Agerpres.ro informs.

In context, the Minister of Defence congratulated Romania and Turkey's joint participation to the multinational exercises, including in an allied format, at the same time appreciating the excellent cooperation between the two country's armed forces.