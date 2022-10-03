Defence Minister's message on academic year opening: Education is a nation's investment for the future

Education is a nation's investment for the future, and the leadership of the National Defence Ministry considers that people are the most valuable resource, Defence Minister Vasile Dincu stated on Monday in a message on the occasion of the opening of the new academic year.

"I have no doubt that I am addressing those who represent the future of the Romanian Army. Your mission, of every first-cycle, master's or doctoral student, is without doubt difficult but noble. You have the duty to prepare, to train, to improve yourselves for becoming those leaders that our army needs in the near future. The high trust the Romanians put into the military will have to be strengthened and confirmed by the exceptional results we expect from your generation," Dincu said, told Agerpres.

He asked the students to show responsibility in training to become members of the military with a modern vision, with a winner's mentality, ready to take on the missions that will be entrusted to them in a complex and unpredictable regional and global security environment which poses new challenges to military strategists.