Defence Ministry: Accomodating, feeding troops at Cincu are the responsibilities of the French

The responsibilities regarding the accommodation and feeding of the troops and ensuring related services, namely water supply, energy, waste management, at the base in Cincu, for the NATO Battle Group, fully belong to the French side, informs a MApN (Ministry of National Defence) press release, told Agerpres.

MApN reminds that the Collective Defence Battle Group (CDBG) is made operational on Romanian territory by France, as a framework nation, and integrates, on a rotational basis, forces from Belgium and the Netherlands. It was established starting in May, by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force deployed in our country.

The main forces of the CDBG are stationed in the National Joint Training Centre in Cincu, in a camp built gradually by the CDBG forces starting in May.

"As the host nation, the Romanian side has made available all the elements requested so far by the representatives of the French army and the other allied contingents and will act promptly in the future too, to provide assistance and support, according to the requests, according to the national legislative framework and with the commitments that will be assumed through the technical agreement to be concluded between the Romanian side and the French side," states the MApN.