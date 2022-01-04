Defence Ministry continues volunteer reservists recruitment campaign

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) is organizing an additional campaign for recruitment and selection, for the positions left unoccupied last year, for those who wish to join the military service in reserve as a volunteer reservist of the Romanian Army, a press release of the Defence Ministry sent, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES, mentions.

According to MApN, the recruitment campaign has as a purpose the recruitment of 444 volunteer reservists - non-commissioned officers as well as lower ranks, left available in military units in 15 counties - Arad, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Galati, Ilfov, Olt, Prahova, Tulcea and Vrancea.The recruitment and selection process for the additional series, which will take place until January 21, is conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Law regarding the status of volunteer reservists and Order of the Minister of National Defence for the approval of the methodological norms for the application of the law, with later amendments and completions, the MApN release also mentions.