Defence Ministry, Microsoft Romania sign memorandum of understanding on IT collaboration

mapn ministerul apararii nationale armata

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft Romania on collaboration in the area of information technology, cyber security and defence, MApN said in a press release.

MApN and Microsoft Romania point out that the memorandum does not contain any commitment of the Ministry of National Defence to purchase Microsoft commercial offers and does not bind the parties to a possible commercial collaboration, told Agerpres.

As a result of this collaboration, Microsoft will provide both information targeting practical experience on a global scale, as well as examples of best practices and the benefits of implementing innovative technologies or ecosystems such as those related to Artificial Intelligence applications, Data Analytics, Cloud, Big & Open Data, Internet of Things, ZeroTrust, Data Lake and Data Warehouse, the source said.

At the same time, Microsoft will provide the Ministry of National Defence with information on secure infrastructure technologies, services and standard platforms for collaboration, with a focus on data security and protection as the main pillars for strengthening cybersecurity and threat analysis capabilities in cyberspace.

