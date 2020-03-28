Defence Ministry: Second 45-ton medical equipment transport from South Korea arrives on Otopeni Airport

The C-17 Globemaster III that was conducting a second transport of medical equipment from South Korea, 45 tons in all, landed on the Otopeni Airport.

The transport with the Globemaster took place as part of the flight hours allotted to Romania, as a member state of the Strategic Airlift Capability unit, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed on its Facebook page.The equipment, consisting of another 100,000 protective coveralls, were acquired by the Romanian state through the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as part of the efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, a release of the MApN sent on Friday to AGERPRES shows.The protective equipment will be distributed, on a necessity basis, to the medical personnel of the Healthcare Ministry and the operational teams of the Internal Affairs Ministry, via transportation means of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and with the support of the county-level Emergency Situations Inspectorates.The coordination of the two flights was done, on the part of Romania, by the National Military Command Center of the MApN.Romania signed, in 2008, as a founding member, the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the Multinational Strategic Transport Unit, together with another nine NATO member-states - Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, the US and Hungary, and two member-states of the Partnership for Peace: Finland and Sweden.