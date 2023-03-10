Defense Ministry announces change of command of NATO Battle Group in Romania

The ceremony for changing the command of the NATO Battle Group (BGFP) deployed in Romania took place, on Friday, in the Getica Joint National Training Center, in Cincu, Brasov county, an event that took place in the presence of the Chief of Staff of Land Forces, Lieutenant General Iulian Berdila, and the Commander of the Multinational Command of the Southeast Division (HQ MND-SE), Major General Dorin Toma.

Colonel Laurent Luisetti took over the command of the NATO Battle Group in Romania from Colonel Alexandre de Feligonde, the Defense Ministry (MapN) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

"Joint training with allies, coordinated and led by the Battle Group, with France as the framework nation, contributed to increasing the reaction capacity. The EAGLE 3 Battle Group undertook the organization and participation in EAGLE ROYAL 23, a multinational exercise with live ammunition firing, which tested and refined the inter-operability of artillery systems. I am confident that Battle Group EAGLE 4 will continue the series of successful activities and we look forward to working with you during the coming months," said HQ MND-SE Commander.

According to MApN, the NATO Battle Group in Romania was established, starting in May 2022, by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force deployed in our country.

Upon France's proposal to take over the role of the framework nation, the French battalion deployed in Romania, considered the spearhead of NATO's Very High Reaction Force (VJTF), forms the BGFP on the national territory.

BGFP contributes to the increase of Romania's military cooperation with France and, implicitly, to the consolidation of the security of the Euro-Atlantic space on the Eastern Flank. The cooperation with strategic partners and the existence on the national territory of some relevant combat structures contribute to the increase of the defense and deterrence capacity in the context of the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Black Sea region.

* Colonel Alexandre de Feligonde was the commander of the BGFP made up of the EAGLE 3 battalion that arrived in Romania in October 2022. During his mandate, he contributed to the consolidation of the Combat Group deployed in Cincu through missions and exercises carried out in an allied context with Romanian, American, Dutch, Polish and Portuguese troops and coordinated the reception and integration activities of the Leclerc tanks that entered the equipment of the French battalion last November. Colonel de Feligonde started his military career in 1998, he specialized in tank weapons and has several active foreign missions in Africa and the Middle East. In France, the French commander will continue his activity at the command of the 1st Fighter Regiment, a structure equipped with Leclerc tanks.

* Colonel Laurent Luisetti took command of the NATO Battle Group deployed in Romania. During his tenure, Colonel Luisetti will focus in particular on strengthening the BGFP's artillery and engineering capabilities. Also, under the coordination of the Southeast Multinational Division Command, the EAGLE 4 battalion, led by Colonel Luisetti, will strengthen ties with the allied forces deployed in Romania through a consistent program of missions and exercises. Colonel Luisetti started his military career 26 years ago, is an infantry officer and participated in missions in theaters of operations in Africa, the Middle East and the Western Balkans, according to the MApN press release.