DefMin Ciuca about Middle East developments: It seems discussions continue seeking a diplomatic solution

Minister of Defence Nicolae Ciuca stated the specialized structures continue to monitor and assess the developments in the Middle East, to be able to take the necessary measures at the institutional level.

"We have taken all the necessary measures for the relocation of the Romanian troops (...) and we have also stopped unfolding missions, for now. Also, together with our partners and the other members of the participating contingents, we have taken the necessary specific measures in such a situation. The specialized structures analyzed, they continue to analyze and they will continue to monitor and assess the situation so that we will be able at institutional the level to take the required measures. I can guarantee you that all the institutions involved are doing their job," said the Minister of Defence in a phone call with the Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Wednesday evening.According to him, "it seems that discussions continue to find a diplomatic solution.""I believe it's important we calm people down, because what happened last night, and I said this before, it's an action that was taken in a certain context, a specific reaction to a particular action. (...) But now it seems that discussions continue seeking to find a diplomatic solution."He emphasized the importance of the missile defence facility in Deveselu for the "missile defence of the entire allied space.""Speaking about the actual threat (...) of course there is a threat, and the fact that you have opened your broadcast by telling how relevant the Deveselu missile defence facility is, well, this is precisely what we need to mention, for it really can ensure the missile defence of the entire allied space on its range of action, and on its particular segment because we shouldn't overrate it either," showed the Minister of Defence.Nicolae Ciuca said that "the relevance of this facility is quite obvious.""The decision taken very many years ago now produces its effects and we trust that Romania's contribution to the development of this component of the Aegis Ashore system is extremely important and it was a decision based on a vision that was supposed to take effect in time. (...) The missile shield in Deveselu is meant for a purely defensive purpose, and the military base where this system, Aegis, of the North-Atlantic Alliance is located, is entirely Romanian. And, of course, the facility around the system and everything inside it belongs to the Romanian Army, while the specific combat element belongs to the US Army. The system is part of the NATO missile defence system and this is why its functioning is essential for the North-Atlantic Alliance. The fact that Romania hosts this system is not relevant just for this region, this should be clear, but for the entire allied space," said the Minister of Defence.