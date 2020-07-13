DefMin Ciuca, British Ambassador Noble meet to discuss defence co-operation

Defence co-operation between Romania and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally and in NATO, as well as amid the ongoing health crisis, featured on the agenda of talks that Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca held on Monday with British Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble.

According to a press statement released by the Defence Ministry, during the talks, which took place at the ministry's headquarters, "the importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the UK was highlighted, as well as lines of co-operation in the area of defence as essential elements for the security and stability of Romania and the region of which Romania is a part, amid the limitations generated by the COVID-19 pandemic."At the end of the meeting, the two officials appreciated the level of their discussions and voiced their readiness to continue consultations on issues of common interest to both sides.The meeting was part of a schedule of regular talks between the defence minister and ambassadors accredited in Bucharest.