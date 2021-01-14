DefMin Ciuca, chairpersons of select Parliamentary Committees tackle review of national security legislative framework

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, met on Wednesday with the chairpersons of the two Parliamentary Committees for Defence, public order and national security, senator Nicoleta Pauliuc and deputy Constantin Sovaiala, with whom he discussed about the review and evaluation of the legislative framework in the field of national security.

"The meeting agenda of the two committee chairpersons for defence comprised discussions regarding the legislative initiatives supported by the Ministry of Defence, which are in parliamentary debate, about the bills that the Ministry is preparing, as well as some actions of informing and documenting which the members of the two committees could participate in. Minister Ciuca requested the support of the two MPs for creating a "transparent consultation mechanism for the fields of the defence and security of Romania, where experts from all institutions and political environments to participate", highlighting that the evaluation and reviewing of the legislative framework is necessary in the area of national security", according to the mentioned press release.

According to the source, Nicoleta Pauliuc stressed the necessity of obtaining the political consensus for different bills concerning national security, so that Romania can ensure and guarantee a security climate for its citizens.

In the discussions regarding the legislative initiatives, the Minister of National Defence requested the support of the two MPs to adopt, as an urgency, the draft law for the endowment of the Romanian Naval Forces with an anti-ship mobile missile launch system.

"Also, Minister Ciuca requested and received the support of Deputy Constantin Sovaiala for debating and approving in the Chamber's Defence Committee of PL-X no. 199/2020 Draft Law regarding the amendment and completion of Law nr. 223/2015 regarding the state military pensions and enabling some measures in the area of military pensions," says the press release sent by the Ministry of Defence.