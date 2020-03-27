 
     
DefMin Ciuca:Not to go out to the street with tactical gear; we support other institutions and population

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă

The role of the Romanian Army will be to supplement, to complement the effort made by the military of the other institutions that are part of the national defense system, public order and national security, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca writes on his Facebook page.

"We support the population, wherever needed, so that they can overcome more easily this period with limitations and constraints outside the framework of the life with which we have been accustomed until now. We will not go out to the street with tactical gear," the minister said.

Nicolae Ciuca also writes that the role of the Army is to take over some of the objectives guarded by the structures of the Interior Ministry - the activity of the Border Police to ensure the flow and the security measures at the main border crossing points to the country and will also ensure presence points, alongside the Traffic Police, for the fluidity of traffic in the Bucharest.

