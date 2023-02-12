DefMin: Deepening Strategic Partnership with the U.S.- the basic element of national security policy

NATO and EU membership and the continuous deepening of the Strategic Partnership with the U.S. are the basic elements of Romania's national security policy, National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said during a meeting with a delegation of the U.S. Congress, a release of the National Defense Ministry informs.

Minister Tilvar and Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, met on Saturday at the Defense Ministry's headquarters with a delegation of the U.S. Congress led by Chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee Mike Rogers, according to agerpres.ro.

The dialogue focused on the analysis of the security situation in the Black Sea region against the backdrop of the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the bilateral relations in the field of defense, as well as the activities of the U.S. forces on the territory of Romania.

The Defense Minister emphasized the steadfastness of Romania - U.S. military relations, as their strategic partnership turned a quarter of a century in 2022. The Romanian official noted that this year also marks three decades since the becoming operational of the State Partnership Program, a platform that ensured the progressive development of cooperation between the Romanian troops and the National Guard of the U.S. state of Alabama.

"We define ourselves as a staunch ally of the U.S. and participate in the collective effort for regional stability by strengthening the deterrence and defense posture," said Minister Angel Tilvar.

The Romanian Defense Minister highlighted the importance of the presence of American forces in the security architecture on the allied eastern flank, emphasizing their relevant contribution to NATO's deterrence and defense posture, including in the Black Sea region.

"Starting with the deployment of the structures of the 101st U.S. Airborne Division to our country, the joint training program has diversified substantially. Also, American allies join us in air transport, air policing, increased vigilance, situational awareness missions, as well as in military infrastructure development activities," declared General Daniel Petrescu.