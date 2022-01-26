DefMin Dincu, ambassador Lang discuss Romania-Poland defence co-operation on NATO's eastern flank

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu had a meeting on Wednesday with Maciej Lang, the ambassador of Poland to Romania, to highlight the consistency of the defence co-operation between Romania and Poland, mentioning the important role that the two countries play in ensuring the security of the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

The meeting gave an opportunity to review the state of bilateral relations, including the events that took place in 2021 that confirmed the excellent relations developed both within their strategic partnership, in the Bucharest 9 format, and inside NATO and the EU, according to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

The two officials discussed security in the Black Sea region, strengthening the deterrence and defence posture of NATO, with emphasis on the eastern flank of the Alliance, and the mutual contribution of both sides to the implementation of the NATO enhanced forward presence, Agerpres.ro informs.

Another issue was co-operation of the two countries within the European Union, especially in the process of developing the Strategic Compass.

At the same time, Dincu voiced concern over the security situation at the borders of Ukraine and mentioned the need to strengthen the NATO presence in the Black Sea region.

At the end of the meeting, the two officials agreed on the validity and consistency of the strategic partnership between their two countries on the dimension of defence, including the provision of the necessary framework for the harmonisation of stances on issues of shared interest.