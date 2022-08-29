DefMin Dincu, at informal meeting of EU member states defence ministers

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, is participating on Monday and Tuesday, in Prague, at the informal meeting of ministers of defense from member states of the European Union.

"The meeting will include three discussion sessions and will begin with a debate on the global impact and consequences of the invasion of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, in which the Secretary General of NATO, the Under Secretary General of the UN for peacekeeping operations, as well as the president of the Subcommittee for security and defense with the European Parliament will participate," the Ministry of National Defense informs, told Agerpres.

The second session will be dedicated to "covering investment deficits" in the field of defense at the EU level, during which the defense ministers will discuss the proposal advanced by the European Commission regarding the establishment of a Defense Industry Consolidation Program through collaborative acquisitions.

During the third session, the defense ministers will discuss the perspectives of the EU commitment in support of Ukraine, in the field of security and defense.