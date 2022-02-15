DefMin Dincu at reunion of Ministers of Defence of NATO countries, on Wednesday and Thursday

The Minister of Defence Vasile Dincu will take part on Wednesday and Thursday in the reunion of Ministers of Defence from NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliances' General Headquarters in Brussels, MApN (Ministry of National Defence) informed.

According to MApN, the reunion represents an important benchmark in the plan for preparing decisions that will be adopted by the leaders of allied states at the Madrid Summit which will take place on June 29 and 30.

"The agenda of the event is especially substantial, in the context of the security evolutions in relations with the spectrum of Russia's offensive action towards Ukraine. The debates will be focused, as central topics, security situation generated by Russia's aggressive behavior in NATO's eastern flank and the implications for the Euro-Atlantic security, as well as as subsumed aspects of continuing the process of adapting the deterring and defence posture of the Alliance to the new security conditions plan," the press release reads, Agerpres.ro informs.

On the sidelines of the reunion Minister Dincu will take part in the ceremony of signing Romania's accession letter to the NATO Air Battle Decisive Munitions (ABDM) project, developed by the NATO Defence Investment Division.