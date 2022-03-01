DefMin Dincu: Defence Ministry does not send recruitment orders, not planning on mobilizing reserves

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, stated on Tuesday that a conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation is "totally improbable" and emphasized that the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) does not intend to mobilize reserves or send our recruitment orders

Present on Tuesday at private broadcaster Digi24, Dincu said that there can be talk about a genocide in the Ukraine conflict, as Russian soldiers are attacking and bombarding the civilian population.

Dincu stated that a conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation is improbable and gave assurances that there are no elements that would indicate an extension of the conflict of Ukraine that would affect the territory of Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I don't believe we should fear, at this moment, an extension of the conflict. Sure that the closeness to Romania's territory can only worry us from a military point of view as well, to say so, but there is, we've discussed today in the CSAT [Supreme Council for the Country's Defence] session, no element which would show that the territory of Romania or the citizens of Romania are in danger. We do not believe that there is ultimately that much irrationality to start a Third World War, which could be destructive for humanity. This seems improbable. We can take it into account, as a theoretical assumption, to prepare defensively for any situation, but the citizens of Romania have nothing to fear," said the Defence Minister.

On the other hand, Dincu denied the rumors that the Romanian Army is preparing to mobilize reserves.

"We have received today hundreds of questions on Facebook regarding the fact that there is recruiting or that we're starting mobilization or recruiting. It's not the case. I will say it clearly, at this moment, the Ministry of National Defence is not sending recruiting orders and has no intention to mobilize reserves. I am the most authorized source," said the Minister.